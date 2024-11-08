Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks 'Outer Banks' Fans Think Something Is Up Between Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey They may be in a feud, but it's actually unclear. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 8 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Outer Banks are convinced that there's some vicious drama going on between stars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey. In fact, they think that stunt doubles were used for scenes where their characters are supposed to be cuddling, because the two of them refuse to film scenes together.

Given all this speculation that something is going down between them, many want to know exactly what might have happened. Here's what we know about the speculation about the relationship between the actors.

What happened between Rudy and Madison?

Rudy and Madison play JJ and Kiara on Outer Banks, and the two characters have gotten closer to one another as the show has progressed. This has only made fans more aware of the apparent tension between the two actors. Many pointed out that, in scenes where the two characters appear to be cuddling, we never actually see both actors' faces at the same time. Now, fans are convinced that the scene was stitched together because the two actors won't film together.

The rumors of a feud between the two actors began in June of 2023, when there was a cast dinner for the show. Rudy's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, also attended the dinner, and afterward, Madison unfollowed Elaine on Instagram, as did Madison's girlfriend Mariah Linney. According to StyleCaster, Elaine unfollowed them back, and Rudy unfollowed Mariah but continues to follow Madison.

We have no idea what actually happened at the dinner, but fans think that it must have been bad enough to drive a basically permanent rift between the actors. Fans have also noted that the two actors seemed to be friendly with one another during the earliest seasons of the show, but as their characters have gotten closer, the actors appear to have drifted further and further apart from one another.

Never thought I’d accept this but… what happened between Madison and Rudy really did ruin the show didn’t it — 🍉Maisie🇧🇧🇬🇧 (@maisiecwrites) November 7, 2024

'Outer Banks' is one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Although the series may have some problems in its cast, Outer Banks remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix. According to recent Nielsen data, Love Is Blind was Netflix's most streamed show in October, but Outer Banks was not far behind it. The new season was streamed for a total of 1.1 billion minutes, just behind Love Is Blind's 1.2 billion minutes.

The show is nearing the end of its run, though, so viewers are likely eager to see how the series might conclude. In fact, the drama among the members of the cast may have going on between them only makes the intrigue of the show more readily apparent to viewers. The drama on the show itself is supplemented by things that may or may not be happening in the real world.