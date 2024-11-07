Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks 'Outer Banks' Fans Are Concerned About How Many Episodes Are in the Show's Final Season 'Outer Banks' is ending with its fifth season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 7 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

All good things just come to an end. And yes, that includes treasure hunting with Pogues both in and outside of the United States. But even though Outer Banks fans know the end is near and comes with the fifth season, that hasn't stopped them from wondering what the last season is going to be all about. And, more importantly, how many episodes Outer Banks Season 5 is.

Before the second batch of Season 4 episodes dropped on Netflix, the streaming platform revealed that the fifth season would be the last. Even though knowing that ahead of time means fans can mentally prepare for the end of the series, it doesn't make it any easier to have to say goodbye to the founders and residents of Poguelandia.

Source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

How many episodes is 'Outer Banks' Season 5?

The first four seasons of Outer Banks featured 10 episodes each. Season 4 was split into two parts of five episodes each that dropped on Netflix a month apart from one another. It's not clear if that's the plan for Season 5, but there's no reason to think that the final season won't also contain 10 episodes to tell one last adventure for the P4L crew.

In a farewell love letter to fans on the Tudum website, the show's creators shared where their heads are at, going into the final season. "With a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they shared in the letter. "Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

Source: Netflix

When will 'Outer Banks' Season 5 episodes be released on Netflix?

For a show that takes place in an ocean side town and habitually features sweaty tropical locales, Outer Banks isn't always a summer show. In the last, seasons have premiered in the months of April, July, February, and October. Does that leave a December premiere month for the last season? Maybe, maybe not.