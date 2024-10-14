Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks Rumors Are Swirling That Rudy Pankow Could Leave 'Outer Banks' After Season 4 Rudy Pankow has not confirmed his fate following the 'Outer Banks' Season 4 premiere. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 14 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few series on Netflix or anywhere else have developed a more rabid fanbase than Outer Banks. The series, which has been airing on the streaming service since 2020, tells the story of a group of friends living in the South who decide to hunt for buried treasure together.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's fourth season just premiered, and following the premiere, many wanted to know whether star Rudy Pankow was planning to depart from the series. Here's what we know about Rudy's plans and why rumors are swirling that he could be prepping for an exit.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Rudy Pankow leaving 'Outer Banks' following season 4?

At this moment, Rudy has not confirmed any of the rumors that he might be leaving the series. Fans are concerned, though, in part because of an interview he gave to Backstage in advance of the Season 4 premiere. “I’m so thankful to be in this position … to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever,” he said during the interview.

He went on to discuss how he feels when he loses a job. "I’m capable of trusting that it’s going to be OK no matter how busy I am, or how not busy I am," he said. "This is what [acting coach Larry Moss] taught me: Go back to class; that audition’s coming. And the focus on when something’s over? That’s just as much of an opportunity. It’s the classic [idea of]: When one door closes, what then opens? That next door should always, always be what fascinates you with your craft."

Article continues below advertisement

Given how much he was philosophizing about losing a job, many assumed that Rudy might not be long for Outer Banks. The second half of the show's fourth season will debut on Netflix on Nov. 7, and we might learn more about Rudy's character JJ's fate when the show returns. It's also possible that Rudy was just reflecting on his future as he considers how much longer the show will be around.

Article continues below advertisement

There have been behind-the-scenes whispers of drama on set.

In addition to rumors that Rudy might be leaving the show, there have also been suggestions that there is friction behind the scenes, specifically between Rudy and Madison Bailey, whose character Kiara has had a number of romantic entanglements on the set. The two have not done an interview together in several years, and Rudy is not often seen with the rest of the cast.

These little tidbits have led some to believe that a rift has formed between Rudy and the rest of the cast. Between that and his Backstage quote, many believe that Rudy might be ready to move on from the show.