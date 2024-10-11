Does JJ Die in 'Outer Banks' Season 4? He Faces a Shocking Fate (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Outer Banks. The Pogues are back for Season 4 of Outer Banks, and this time, they've found themselves in an even stickier situation than any the group has faced thus far. From shocking paternity reveals to a major character death, fans of the show have been on the edges of their seats, and we're still only on Part 1 of the season.

And amid all the new drama, the fate of one fan-favorite character is being questioned: JJ. After a dangerous ocean dive puts the desperate, young Pogue in a dire situation, and a major reveal leaves viewers with more questions than answers, fans want to know — does JJ actually die in Season 4 of Outer Banks?

Source: Netflix

Does JJ die in Season 4 of 'Outer Banks'?

The questions about JJ dying in Season 4 of Outer Banks began even before the season premiered, fueled by unsubstantiated rumors that JJ's actor, Rudy Pankow, would be leaving the series for good. Fans on social media were scrambling for answers, expecting JJ to be killed off or written out somehow.

On X (formerly Twitter), users were expressing their premature woes and concerns about their favorite main character: "I [swear to god], if we lose our fave character because an actor is leaving, I will be mad," said @LFCgurll. Another viewer wrote, "Season 4 being JJ’s season makes me happy as hell. But this theory of him dying is insane. … The show wouldn’t continue without him."

However, now that the first part of Season 4 is officially streaming on Netflix, we finally have some answers. So, does JJ die? Well, not yet.

STARTED WTACHING OBX NEW SEASON AND I FEAR JJ’s DYING THIS SEASON WHATS WITH ALL THE DRAMATIC PAUSES ON HIM — Angie💌(Taylor’s Version) (@angela_galan_21) October 11, 2024

While JJ does experience a near-death situation in Season 4, Part 1 in the form of a dangerous, deep-sea ocean dive, he does end up surviving — however, another aspect of the season has given fans pause when it comes to JJ's fate in the future of Season 4.

Toward the end of Part 1, it's revealed to JJ that Luke isn't his biological father after all. And if that wasn't dramatic enough, it turns out that his true parents are none other than Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff, making him the grandson of Wes Genrette ... and a potential target for the Genrette family curse.

According to Wes, the Genrette family has been haunted and plagued by violent death for over 300 years, and he believes that the only way to break the generational curse is to find a mysterious amulet. This is why he enlisted the help of the treasure-hunting Pogues, after all — but now that it's been confirmed that JJ is a part of the cursed bloodline, fans are especially concerned for his wellbeing.

everyone on tiktok is so stupid saying jj’s gonna die in part 2 like did they forget the whole reason why they’re going to get the amulet was to break the curse… — j / rocky kiri year!! OBX DAY (@DEADLITTLEB1RD) October 11, 2024