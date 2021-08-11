The Actor Who Plays JJ in 'Outer Banks' Ditched Culinary School to Find Himself

The Netflix series Outer Banks premiered back in April 2020 and in the show's two seasons, so much has happened. The Pogues are doing whatever they can to find out what actually happened to John B's dad. But along the way, relationships, hardships, and more between the group have expanded the plot and captured the attention of fans.

One of the Pogues kids, JJ Maybank , doesn't get as much screen time as John B, but more and more fans of the show are taking notice. One question they have is: Who plays JJ on the show?

Who plays JJ in 'Outer Banks'?

Actor Rudy Pankow plays JJ on the Netflix original series. He's been in the role since the show began, but JJ isn't the character Rudy thought he would get to play. He told Us Weekly that initially, he thought he was going to be cast as John B since that was the last audition he did for Outer Banks. All in all, he read for three different parts: JJ, John B, and Rafe.

Regardless, Rudy does love JJ. "I thought he was somebody completely unlike myself, but I saw similarities,” he said. "I really relate with this character and his arc through the show. ... It's so much deeper."

