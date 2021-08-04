What Happens to 'The Royal Merchant' Gold and the Cross of Santo Domingo in 'Outer Banks'?By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 4 2021, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks.
While a lot has changed for the Pogues and the Kooks when Season 2 of Outer Banks begins, there are a few things that have stayed the same. John B (Chase Stokes) JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are still after The Royal Merchant gold that Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) stole, and they are, yet again, keenly aware that he will stop at nothing in order to keep it.
In the second season of the hit Netflix adventure series, the Pogue teens are also seeking the valuable Cross of Santo Domingo. With an estimated value of $400 million and a potential healing cloth locked inside, the aforementioned cross has the ability to alter lives — depending on whose hands it gets in.
By the time the Season 2 finale rolls around, the characters are razor-focused on the cross, so what happened to the gold? Read on to find out who gets control of both.
What happened to the gold in 'Outer Banks'?
During the Season 2 premiere, "The Gold," John B and Sarah escape from a cargo ship when it docks in Nassau in the Bahamas. They determine that Ward has been keeping the gold from The Royal Merchant in a safe at his home there, and they team up with Cleo (Carlacia Grant), Captain Terrance (Terence Rosemore), and Stubbs (Jontavious Johnson) to steal it back.
Though they are successful in breaking open the safe and loading up the gold, Captain Terrance, Cleo, and Stubbs agree to wait eight hours for John B and Sarah to arrive on the ship.
While they are docked, the police invade the cargo ship. Ward regains control of the fortune, and he hides it again away from the Pogues' grasp.
The gold remains with the Cameron family, and the Pogues focus more on finding the Cross of Santo Domingo.
Who ends up with the Cross of Santo Domingo in 'Outer Banks' Season 2?
Once it's revealed in the penultimate episode that Ward faked his own death, he ends up on the Coastal Venture. He's there with the Cross of Santo Domingo, his wife, Rose (Caroline Arapoglou), and his three kids, Rafe, Sarah, and Wheezie, and they're looking to settle on an island far away from the Outer Banks.
They don't realize that the Pogues are stowaways on the vessel, and that they are planning a way to get the cross off the ship.
Though they make a valiant effort to get the cross from the ship — and Pope even attempts to drop it into the water so nobody can have it —the Cameron family continues to be victorious.
By the conclusion of Season 2, Rafe has control of the Cross of Santo Domingo, and his family still has The Royal Merchant fortune. The situation is all the more frustrating for the Pogues because both the cross and the gold rightfully belong to Pope because he's Denmark Tanny's descendant.
Like Season 1, the second season ends with Ward Cameron winning against the Pogues. Fans are hoping that things will turn around in Season 3, if Netflix renews the series.
The first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix now.