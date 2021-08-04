What Happens to 'The Royal Merchant' Gold and the Cross of Santo Domingo in 'Outer Banks'?

While a lot has changed for the Pogues and the Kooks when Season 2 of Outer Banks begins, there are a few things that have stayed the same. John B ( Chase Stokes ) JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are still after The Royal Merchant gold that Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) stole, and they are, yet again, keenly aware that he will stop at nothing in order to keep it.

In the second season of the hit Netflix adventure series, the Pogue teens are also seeking the valuable Cross of Santo Domingo. With an estimated value of $400 million and a potential healing cloth locked inside, the aforementioned cross has the ability to alter lives — depending on whose hands it gets in.

By the time the Season 2 finale rolls around, the characters are razor-focused on the cross, so what happened to the gold? Read on to find out who gets control of both.