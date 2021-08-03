Carla Limbrey Is After a Key in 'Outer Banks' Season 2 — And She's Convinced that Pope Has It

Spoiler Alert: This article contains SPOILERS for Season 2 of Outer Banks.

While the Pogue teens are still trying to take back The Royal Merchant gold on Season 2 of Outer Banks, they are also on the hunt for another mysterious fortune — which introduces them to a few new enemies.

Though Pope (Jonathan Daviss) thought he lost a scholarship opportunity after walking out of an interview in Season 1, he later gets an intriguing letter from someone named C. Limbrey.