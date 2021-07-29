Will There Be a Season 3 of 'Outer Banks'? Actors Tease "Big" Cliffhanger and "Twist" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks.

It was one crazy summer.

The Netflix series Outer Banks follows John B. (Chase Stokes) and his group of friends — known as the Pogues — as they embark on a mission to find buried treasure in their beachside North Carolina town.

However, they are not the only ones after the gold and soon find themselves embroiled in a race against time against John B.’s boss, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten). Oh, and did we mention he also killed John B.'s dad?