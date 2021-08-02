Someone From John B's Past Is Part of a Wild Season 2 Twist in 'Outer Banks'

Outer Banks executive producer Jonas Pate spoke to TVLine about that explosive season finale and what it means moving forward.

"It's laid in there," Jonas said, of getting Carla and Big John to work together. "There are a few mentions throughout the season about Limbrey. Like, Limbrey has been aligned with Big John in the past, so it's definitely a likely way we will go."

It certainly sounds like Big John will be a big part of the show's future.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.