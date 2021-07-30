John B and Sarah's 'Outer Banks' Return Happens Early in Season 2

John B and Sarah's 'Outer Banks' Return Happens Early in Season 2By Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 30 2021, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and 2 of Outer Banks.
John B and Sarah's escapades are the driving force behind Outer Banks. In Season 2 of the Netflix hit, they spend most of the first few episodes getting into trouble and trying to buy their way out of it in the Bahamas. You know, same shenanigans, different beach. But which episode do Sarah and John B come back in Outer Banks?
That is, which episode do they return to the Outer Banks? They're featured in the Season 2 premiere right away on their way to the Bahamas. But their return home seems imminent, even if John B is wanted for a murder he didn't commit. Oh yeah, and there's the whole issue of Sarah faking her own death.
Which episode do John B and Sarah come back in 'Outer Banks'?
Technically, Sarah and John B come back to the U.S. in Episode 3. They bump into Kiara, JJ, and Pope in Charleston in Episode 4 and they have a proper reunion on the boat back to the Outer Banks. Somehow, Sarah and John B both evade authorities for a little while. Then, Sarah's visit to her dad toward the end of Episode 4 results in John B's inevitable capture by the sheriff's department.
John B is charged with the murder of the sheriff. Let's not forget that Carla Limbrey has the evidence to get John B off on the murder charges, though. If Pope works with her, then John B could see freedom again. It's hard to imagine John B spending the rest of the series in prison with a death penalty looming above his head.
John B's actions in the first season have a ripple effect in Season 2.
At the end of Season 1, John B is accused of shooting the sheriff. Which, if you remember, he definitely did not do. He's wanted for murder, and Ward is intent on keeping Sarah under his control. But the pair escape into a storm at sea and it all affects everyone going into Season 2.
Kiara, JJ, and Pope are mourning the loss of their friends, Ward is falling apart, and his son, the coke-snorting, J.Crew-wearing delinquent who actually killed the sheriff, is getting even more trigger-happy.
When John B and Sarah return to the Outer Banks, they reunite with their friends and they all work together to take down Ward and make the truth come to light. But John B finding the gold in Season 1 and Sarah betraying her dad has changed things within their town for sure. Sarah put all her eggs in one John B–shaped basket and burned all her bridges with her dad and her brother.
John B's friends are risking their lives, futures, and familial relationships to help John B and Sarah. Of course it's all in the name of Pogues looking out for Pogues. But if the first two seasons brought this much drama and life-risking adventures to the crew, there's no telling how wild Season 3 will be, if the show is renewed.
Watch Outer Banks on Netflix.