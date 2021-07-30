John B and Sarah's 'Outer Banks' Return Happens Early in Season 2

At the end of Season 1, John B is accused of shooting the sheriff. Which, if you remember, he definitely did not do. He's wanted for murder, and Ward is intent on keeping Sarah under his control. But the pair escape into a storm at sea and it all affects everyone going into Season 2.

Kiara, JJ, and Pope are mourning the loss of their friends, Ward is falling apart, and his son, the coke-snorting, J.Crew-wearing delinquent who actually killed the sheriff, is getting even more trigger-happy.