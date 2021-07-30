Carla Limbrey in 'Outer Banks' Season 2 Has Strong Ties to Ward

Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Carla, has been in a ton of other TV shows over the years. She played Juliet in Lost and she was in Freeform's Dead of Summer too. Elizabeth also had a role in Once Upon a Time at one point. She told Entertainment Weekly that she was excited to play someone who seems like a villain with more layers to her than meets the eye.

"I definitely viewed her as an antagonist and a cautionary tale as to where we can go with hubris in our own lives," she told the outlet. "I know that she would never see herself that way. But I do! And I had no problem having her be a bad guy ... With her money and with her power, she'd always simply been accepted as who she is, especially in the South."

She also hinted that "it will surprise viewers who she ends up being connected to."

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.