If You're Left Wondering if Sarah Dies in 'Outer Banks,' You're Not Alone (SPOILERS)

However, the second season just dropped, and fans have been left with many questions. So, does Sarah (Madelyn Cline) really die , and what was up with the Season 2 ending ? If you're confused, you're not alone.

There's no question that the Netflix series Outer Banks has been a huge success. The summer hit keeps fans on their toes.

Did Sarah die in 'Outer Banks'?

The second season kicks off right where Season 1 left off. Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kie (Madison Bailey), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) believe that John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah die after they jump into the ocean in hopes of escaping imminent danger. The show is fast-paced, and it's not a surprise that it feels like every turn, one of the characters is risking their lives.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

But fans quickly learn that both John B and Sarah are alive, at least after the drama from Season 1. However, they're still very much in danger, but we learn they're heading toward Nassau. Where they've found themselves seems to be exactly where they need to be since it's rumored to be the location of the treasure they're trying to find — specifically the golden cross of Santo Domingo, which is said to be worth around $400 million.

The short answer to the question if Sarah died in Outer Banks is yes, technically. But there's more to it than just that. Let's explain. Sarah, John B, and the Pogues aren't the only ones trying to find the multi-million-dollar treasure. And danger finds them once again when they run into Rafe (Drew Starkey) and Ward (Charles Esten). The two take off with the truck that has the gold inside.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Terrance (Terence Rosemore) quickly try to trap them by slashing the van's tires, gun in hand. Finally, Rafe and Ward are captured, which is when Sarah and John B attempt to run for the truck to take it themselves. Rafe opens fire, trying to stop them. And Sarah gets hit with a bullet. Terrance calls his "doctor," hoping they would help Sarah, who is wounded, and it seems quite serious.

Article continues below advertisement

The "doctor" is willing to help Sarah with a promise of payment in gold. Sarah gets the surgery; she technically dies, flatlining on the table before the surgery is completed. John B wasn't having it and refused to let her die. Instead, he began CPR on Sarah and was able to bring her back from death with persistence.

Source: Netflix