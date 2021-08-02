'Outer Banks' Fans Have Tons of Season 3 Predictions Already

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 1 and 2 of Outer Banks.

Fans of Netflix's Outer Banks waited more than a year for the second season, which brought a ton of twists when it arrived. In a show where the premise involves a group of ragtag teens searching for treasure, wild twists are totally welcome.

We find out that John B's dad is alive (gasp!) and that Ward evades his death yet again (shocker). So naturally, fans are already coming up with theories for Season 3 of Outer Banks.