Who *Actually* Dies in 'Outer Banks' Season 2? (SPOILERS)

The hit Netflix adventure series Outer Bank s returned for a highly anticipated second season in July 2021, and viewers saw Pogues John B. ( Chase Stokes ), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Kook-turned-Pogue Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), attempt to retrieve The Royal Merchant gold from Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) and his son, Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey).

With Rafe's murderous temper tantrums, Ward's strong desire to keep his family together, and the addition of other characters who are seeking answers about the fortune, the North Carolina teens are dealing with a lot of dangerous situations in Season 2.

There are plenty of twists and turns in the latest edition of the Netflix series, and no character is truly safe from harm. Who dies in Outer Banks Season 2? Read on to find out whether anyone meets their end.