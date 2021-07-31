What Happened to Sarah Cameron's Mom in 'Outer Banks'? Rose Is Her Stepmother (SPOILERS)

Season 2 of Outer Banks is filled with surprises, but none more surprising than Rose Cameron stepping up from her stereotypical trophy wife role to help keep Ward and the family out of trouble. Rose's increasing complexity and desperation over losing the fortune Ward has amassed causes her to do many unexpected things, such as drug Sarah to kidnap her and face off against Rafe with a knife.

It becomes clear that Rose is equally as calculating as Ward, albeit less inclined to murder. She arranges the family's escape via freighter vessel with Ward and stands by Ward's side even in the face of his arrest. Rose also encourages Ward to give Rafe over to the police to save himself, although this does not work as well as she would hope.

The Cameron family continues to have a complex dynamic, and if fans are correct, there might be more Cameron family to watch out for in Season 3. After all, anyone who's been married to Ward Cameron must know a thing or two about survival.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.