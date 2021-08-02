'Outer Banks' Is Rated TV-MA — Here's What You Need to Know

The second season of Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks has finally made its way to the streaming platform, and viewers have been binging the new episodes. Following John B (played by Chase Stokes ) and his friends (known as the Pogues) during summer vacation, they are quickly pulled into a wild murder mystery.

John B's father has been missing for months, and the teenager decides to do whatever it takes to find out what happened to him. But when he accidentally stumbles upon a treasure — that draws the attention of local law enforcement and two men who are willing to kill for it — the friend group's original plan "to have a good time all the time" quickly devolves into a mysterious hunt for the truth.

The drama is thrilling, and fans are anxiously predicting what could happen in Season 3 (which has yet to be greenlit by Netflix). It also has a TV-MA rating — which suggests it might not be acceptable binge material for all viewers. Why is Outer Banks rated TV-MA? Here's what you need to know about the explicit content in the Netflix show.

Why is Netflix's 'Outer Banks' rated TV-MA?

While Outer Banks may be a teen drama, it's rated TV-MA, which means it's not suitable for viewers under the age of 17. The show itself isn't particularly scandalous, as there are only moderate sexual references throughout the series, but it's the language and violence throughout the title that grants it this rating. As the premise of the show focuses on John B and the Pogues who are on the run from people who are trying to kill them, there are frequent references to violence.

Source: Netflix

There is also a litany of explicit language throughout the show, making it less than suitable for young audiences. Many of the show's main characters also engage in drinking and smoking, and given that they are playing teenagers, these illegal behaviors do not warrant good onscreen role models for less mature viewers. According to Common Sense Media, Outer Banks has high levels of swearing and illegal activities by minors, but overall is likely appropriate for viewers ages 15 and older.

"Perhaps thanks to a lack of adult supervision, teen characters also drink a lot and do drugs — at parties, while they boat, and even first thing in the morning. Most adults' loyalties are suspect at best, which helps the teens justify their rebellious actions," the organization writes in its rating. "That said, for mature viewers, this intense drama is a binge-worthy watch with sharp writing and intriguing themes that touch on socioeconomic prejudice."