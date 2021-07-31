'Outer Banks' Season 2 Puts All the Pogues in Peril — Did JJ Make It out Alive? (SPOILERS)

Fans knew at the end of Season 1 that Outer Banks Season 2 would come with new adventures, new treasures, and new dangers for our favorite characters. Fan-favorite character JJ (Rudy Pankow), with his impulsive plans and charming smile, has gotten himself in hot water before, but did he die in Season 2?

Luckily, it was Kie to the rescue, and she was able to save JJ and regroup with the rest of the Pogues to get to safety. Fans are hoping that the extended amount of time Kiara and JJ spent together this season indicates a potential romantic coupling down the line. Saving someone's life is pretty much the most romantic thing you can do — fans will have to keep their fingers crossed.

While all the Pogues had brushes with death during Season 2, including several characters who metaphorically returned from the grave, JJ did come close to drowning before Kiara saved him. During the Pogues' attempt to re-take their treasure from a freight ship occupied by the Cameron family, JJ was hit in the head and shoved into the water.

When the final trailer for Outer Banks Season 2 was released, fans were immediately concerned about JJ. The final scene of the trailer flashes to JJ laying limply in Kiara's arms, which some theorized indicated he died.

If JJ didn't die in 'Outer Banks' Season 2, did anyone?

Viewers were promised Season 2 would have many twists and turns, and Netflix delivered in full. Among the characters who nearly died throughout Season 2 include Sarah, who was almost killed by her brother Rafe (twice); Kiara, who almost drowned in a sewer; and Pope, whose life was in danger throughout the season thanks to a dangerous new enemy named Carla Limbrey.

Ward Cameron himself was even perceived to be dead at one point when the police and Sarah thought he committed suicide blowing up his ship. However, fans learn later that this was a farce, making Ward even more dangerous now that he can fly under the radar undetected by law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Based on Season 2's epic cliffhanger — the Pogues stranded on a deserted island — Season 3 could put the friends in more peril than ever before. They now have two golden artifacts to regain, with the added knowledge that all the gold ancestrally belongs to Pope. As a result, the Pogues are more determined than ever to reclaim what they found fair and square, and they might resort to desperate, death-defying measures to achieve their goals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix