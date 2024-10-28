Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Outer Banks 'Outer Banks' Fans Are Convinced Sarah Cameron Is About to Drop a Baby Announcement Don't you think it's a little absurd how many 'Outer Banks' fans are theorizing that Sarah Cameron is pregnant?! By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 28 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 4, Episodes 1-5 of Outer Banks. Listen, there are some wild theories surrounding Outer Banks — but we think this one we're about to talk about takes the cake as the most outrageous. With the fourth season set to return in November 2024, many fans of the teen drama show are buzzing about the idea that Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is set to... wait for it... have a baby!

OK, where the heck did this theory come from? And why are people convinced that the former "Kook Princess" is pregnant? Here's everything we know, including whether there's any evidence to suggest that Sarah and John B. (Chase Stokes) will become parents.

So, is Sarah Cameron pregnant on 'Outer Banks'?

Over the years, some viewers have been running rampant with theories about Sarah getting pregnant at some point in the series, and many think Season 4 might be the time.

She's been dating John B. since Season 1, and let's be real — we've seen plenty of steamy moments between them. Plus, let's not forget how all their friends can't help but roll their eyes at how often they're all over each other. That said, it's no wonder so many fans are convinced a potential pregnancy is in the cards!

Many early "Sarah is pregnant" theories revolved around the Pogues' stash of cash, which totaled over $1 million. Some fans believe that should be enough for Sarah and John B. to start a family. But hopefully, those fans caught the first five episodes of Season 4, because it turns out they're already strapped for cash and struggling to keep their business afloat.

While that’s one way to debunk the pregnancy theory, there's also the fact that Season 4 has introduced new storylines — and guess what? Sarah being pregnant isn't one of them! Instead, she's been diving headfirst into a new adventure, even venturing on a rat-infested quest beneath a church, which is where we last left her hanging in suspense.

As it stands, Sarah and Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss) are trapped in a crypt, with water rising around them and no clear path to escape. Sure, when the final five episodes drop on Netflix, there's a chance Sarah might discover she's pregnant, but let's not forget that their immediate priority is to find a way out of that crypt before it's too late.

While it's easy to fret about their fate, we're leaning toward a hopeful outcome for Sarah and Pope. Sure, Outer Banks has shown it's more than willing to shake things up by killing off major characters, but these two are central to the story's heart and soul. Plus, can you imagine the uproar from the fandom if either of them met a tragic end? We'd probably witness complete chaos!