Why Does Andrey Rublev Not Have a Flag? Explaining the Neutral Status for Russian Players
If you’ve watched professional tennis lately, you might have noticed something curious about Andrey Rublev’s name on tournament graphics. Unlike most of the other players, he doesn’t have a flag next to his name. Unsurprisingly, this makes many watching him play wonder: Why does Andrey Rublev not have a flag? The answer isn’t about personal protest or preference, but about international rules put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
According to Wikipedia, the tennis world, including the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), decided that Russian and Belarusian players could keep competing, but only as “neutral athletes.” Basically, this means that they can play if they don’t represent their country. For Andrey, not having a flag is what allows him to compete.
Why does Andrey Rublev not have a flag? It’s part of a ban on national symbols after the invasion.
In early 2022, global tennis organizations like the ATP and the Grand Slams announced that Russian and Belarusian players could stay in the sport, but their national symbols couldn’t. This decision came after the invasion of Ukraine, with sports authorities trying to separate players from government actions.
Andrey, born in Moscow in 1997, has spoken about the conflict carefully but emotionally. In 2023, he made headlines at the Australian Open for reacting to spectators waving Ukrainian flags at him. According to CNN, he later clarified he wasn’t upset about the flags themselves but about being treated like an enemy. “It’s not about the flag," he said. "It’s about the people who are coming and saying bad words.”
Tournaments have followed these neutral rules strictly. As one tennis fan put it on Reddit: “None of the tournaments have [displayed the Russian flag] since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian flags are always omitted.” Another chimed in, “It’s not that they 'aren’t showing it,' it’s that the players aren’t allowed to represent their countries while competing.”
For casual viewers, it can be confusing. Each year, new fans ask the same question. Unfortunately, many long-time tennis fans admit they’re a bit tired of explaining it repeatedly. The rule itself hasn’t changed: no flags, no anthems, just players competing as individuals.
Aryna Sabalenka faces the same rule, highlighting how this affects all players from these countries.
Andrey isn’t the only one impacted. Aryna Sabalenka, the top Belarusian player, also competes without her country’s flag. Like Andrey, she didn’t choose these rules. Instead, she plays as a neutral athlete to stay on tour.
During tournaments, you won’t see Belarus’s or Russia’s colors next to their names or on TV graphics. Both players have been asked repeatedly about the policy and have generally accepted it as the price of continuing to compete.
For Aryna and Andrey, it’s a reminder that even athletes who have nothing to do with politics can get caught up in global events. While they focus on training, travel, and competition, the sport’s rules make sure their success isn’t seen as an endorsement of their governments.