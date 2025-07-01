Why Does Wimbledon Have an 11 P.M. Curfew? It's All About How London Works The game is just getting exciting when the curfew strikes. But why?! By Ivy Griffith Published July 1 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to tennis, there are four countries whose annual tournaments stand head and shoulders above the rest: the United States, France, Australia, and of course, England. Held in London every summer, Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of tennis.

Which may be why it seems odd when high-profile and edge-of-your-seat games are suddenly called due to curfew. After all, if there was any game worth keeping fans in the stands longer for, it would be the grand prix of tennis, right? So why does Wimbledon have a curfew at all? Here's what we know about the reason behind the bizarre time restriction.

Why does Wimbledon have a curfew?

Held in London, Wimbledon is a historic and well-respected tournament with a history of impressive records and even more impressive players. So why does it have a strict end time of 11 p.m. local time? The reason is fairly straightforward.

The London metro stops service at midnight, and the city relies heavily on public transportation. So in order to get everyone home on time, they need to be out of the stands with enough time to make the 15-minute walk to the nearest underground station, according to Sports Illustrated.

In the past, the fact that the Wimbledon grounds were open to the sky and unlit meant that games were naturally forced to conclude as darkness fell. But once a roof was added in 2009 and the courts were lit, they had to decide on a reasonable time to end the tournament to ensure fans could get out and get home safely. 11 p.m. was chosen as the most reasonable time.

A Wimbledon record in 2025 turned heads. Very quickly.

When it comes to players, everyone knows that Wimbledon is the best of the best. Although the prestigious tournament has faced controversies over the years, it is generally accepted as one of the most elite opportunities a pro tennis player can face in their career. Which means that the players who arrive in London to compete are really the best in the industry and at the top of their game.

As one of the four world Grand Slam events, along with Australia, the United States, and France, the English tournament has a storied history. Greats such as Jean Borotra, Björn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Billie Jean King, Todd Woodbridge, Martina Navratilova, Venus and Serena Williams, and more all have impressive records to hang their hats on with Wimbledon.

But in 2025, the tennis world saw another record being shattered, and this is one for the ages. In June 2025, French player Mpetshi Perricard shattered the Wimbledon record for the fastest serve at 153mph. Previously, the record had stood at 148mph, set in 2010 by American player Taylor Dent (per ESPN).