Wimbledon 2025 Kicked off on June 30 — Find out How to Watch the Tournament

The Wimbledon Championships 2025 have begun at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England, and tennis fans are curious about how they can watch the tournament. Wimbledon 2025 kicked off on June 30, and the tournament will run through July 13.

According to ABC News, Wimbledon 2025 will feature the top players as they compete for the Grand Slam title, and the tournament begins with Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles matches for two days. The Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles will begin on July 2, and Mixed Doubles start on July 4. All eyes are on Barbora Krejčíková and Carlos Alcaraz, the players who won the 2024 women's and men's singles titles.



Here's how to watch Wimbledon 2025.

Those who want to watch the Wimbledon 2025 Championships can do so on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, don't worry! The tournament will also be available to stream on ESPN+, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Wimbledon 2025 will feature automated electronic line calling (ELC) instead of traditional line judges, ending the 147-year tradition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. According to The Athletic, the decision was made to ensure efficiency. "The decision to adopt Live ELC was made following the successful completion of extensive testing during this year’s Championships and builds on the existing ball tracking and line calling technology that has been in place for many years.”

AI powers ELC, and the technology is becoming prominent at tournaments after being introduced at the U.S. Open back in 2020. The goal was to reduce the number of people on the tennis court during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to its efficiency, ELC is accepted as a more statistically accurate system than using line judges, and players seem to prefer the technology.

During Andy Murray's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2024, a wrong call by a line judge resulted in him losing, but ELC could have changed the outcome.

“Right now, I obviously would rather it was done automatically,” he said. “It’s a hard one because I probably prefer having the lines judges on the court. It feels nicer to me. I think the crowd quite like the challenges. I think for TV, they probably quite like it. But when mistakes are getting made in important moments, obviously, as a player, you don’t want that.”

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chief executive Sally Bolton said the decision to use ELC was made to ensure accuracy. “The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation,” she said.