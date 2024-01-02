Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Molly Qerim Dating Stephen A. Smith? Rumors Debunked Following a divorce from Jalen Rose, people have been speculating about Molly Qerim's dating history. Is she dating Stephen A. Smith? By Alex West Jan. 2 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Molly Qerim divorced former NBA player Jalen Rose.

Rumors spread that she was dating her co-host.

Jalen shot down speculation that Molly was dating Stephen A. Smith.

Article continues below advertisement

As a sports queen herself, Molly Qerim has gained the attention of many for her charm and wit on First Take, ESPN's weekday morning sports debate show. She's joined by Stephen A. Smith as they review recent sports moves and provide commentary.

As people continue to crush on Molly, it only leaves everyone wondering if she's single. There have been rumors that she's dating Stephen. Here's a look back at her dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Molly Qerim was married to Jalen Rose, but the couple divorced in 2020.

Molly and Jalen Rose began seeing each other in 2016. The pair seemed to make sense given their dedicated love for spots. Jalen was a major player in the NBA before turning to the role of sports analyst. Molly and Jalen got together about nine years after he retired from the court.

Article continues below advertisement

By 2018, they were married at a private ceremony in New York City. Exactly what drew the two together is unknown, but around the time they were both working at ESPN, so many have assumed this relationship began as a workplace romance.

While most of their lives have been in the limelight, Molly and Jalen kept their relationship fairly private. Whatever was going on between them was held close to their hearts; they didn't let the world know much. In 2021, however, they split up and Jalen filed for divorce. Some people speculate that the split came the year prior with the paperwork being left until 2021, but nothing has been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have decided to go our separate ways. We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time," Jalen wrote on his Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly hasn't publicly dated anyone since the divorce. Of course, her life is the center of public speculation and scrutiny, so she could just be keeping her love life out of the narrative.

Are Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith dating?

Following the divorce, rumors swelled and fans began to speculate that there may be something spicy going on between Molly and her co-host Stephen. The pair started working together before Molly married Jalen, but the relationship between them seemed to be strictly professional.

Article continues below advertisement

Since there wasn't much of a direct answer as to why Jalen and Molly broke up, some people thought that an affair of some sort happened with Stephen. However, Jalen shut down the rumors and defended Molly after their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

"In my personal relationship, it was laughable to me, to see [Molly Querim] and I mutually part ways, be in accord about why we’re parting ways, and still see people speculating on why. Not only speculating—in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship," said in GQ.

"And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them. We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split."