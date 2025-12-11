Distractify
Erika Kirk Once Starred in a Music Video Where She Has a Scandalous Lower Back Tattoo

There is nothing modest about this music video.

Published Dec. 11 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET

We Can't Stop Thinking About the Music Video Erika Kirk Was In
Source: Amdian Music Company

When it comes to questionable advice, Erika Kirk is chockablock with all kinds of suggestions. Much of what Erika has to say is directed toward young women. In November 2025, she appeared on Megyn Kelly's podcast and was asked to guide women who were being asked out by young men. "If a guy wants to take you to drinks instead of dinner, that’s a huge red flag," said Erika. "If they don’t want to go to church with you and have brunch afterwards, another huge red flag."

Erika is also a mother, which means she has a few things to say about being a parent. When Erika was on the Blessings and Motherhood podcast, she talked about the kinds of things her children are exposed to, including WiFi. Erika revealed that in early January 2024, she got rid of the internet in her home. That's a shame because the internet is not all bad. For example, what about the music video Erika starred in that one can currently stream on YouTube? It really makes you think.

Erika Kirk in a music video for Emerson Drive
Source: Youtube/Amdian Music Company
Erika Kirk is anything but modest in this Emerson Drive music video.

Thirteen years before Erika was telling women they need to be more modest while speaking at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit, she was scantily clad in an Emerson Drive music video. In July 2012, a 23-year-old Erika was skipping all over Sin City in the video for "She's My Kind of Crazy."

When the video was released, Erika was a little more than halfway through her tenure as Miss Arizona USA. She won the crown on her 23rd birthday in November 2011. Perhaps getting a starring role in a production that involved Erika sporting a lower back tattoo was one of the perks?

In the video, Erika is the so-called crazy girlfriend, whom we meet on a farm. She is wearing low-rise shorts, a crop top, and a wedding veil. Erika hops into a truck with an actor, or perhaps a member of the band, who plays her boyfriend. The two drive to Las Vegas as we cut between their time together, and the band playing in the back of a truck along the streets of Vegas.

A conspiracy theory about Charlie Kirk's death has been attached to this music video.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025, numerous conspiracy theories popped up, including one about a member of his security team. There is even one associated with the music video. It's not the worst one we've come across.

At one point in the video, Erika and her boyfriend go ziplining through the city. A nervous Erika straps in and then goes for it. While passing the Fremont Hotel & Casino, the time 9:10 is displayed in bright lights on a screen above her. Some conspiracy-minded folks have suggested this was some kind of warning about Kirk's assassination. Several comments under the video reference this conspiracy.

