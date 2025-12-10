Distractify
Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Security Spread Over the Internet

The Turning Point USA founder was shot to death on Sept. 10 2025.

Published Dec. 10 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET

What Is the Charlie Kirk Security Conspiracy?
Conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's security are circulating online, and a member of the late conservative activist's security team is in the hot seat. The Turning Point USA founder was shot to death on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at an event in Orem, Utah.

The conspiracy theories are largely due to former Turning Point USA member and conservative activist Candace Owens, who has made several claims about her old friend's death, including the claim that Charlie had been betrayed and that his death was an inside job. The white nationalist was shot in front of a stunned crowd at Utah Valley University during a discussion about gun violence, and a local man was later arrested for the murder, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson.

Charlie Kirk; Tyler Robinson.
Source: Mega
What Is the Charlie Kirk security conspiracy?

During her podcast on Dec. 9, Candace claimed that she got a "credible tip" from a man who is in the federal witness protection program. The podcast host claimed that the tip could prove that the United States military may have had a hand in Charlie's murder. She also threw the white nationalists' security detail under the bus.

Candace claimed that a security member of the Turning Point USA founder was seen leaving a military operation meeting in the days prior to her friend's murder.

Who is Brian Harpole?

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brian Harpole was the leader of Charlie's security team when he was shot to death. Brian told the outlet that he jumped on Charlie after he was shot to stop the bleeding, but it was of no use due to where the bullet hit.

Candace ranted on her podcast that Brian was allegedly with high-level military officials in Arizona the day before he was killed.

“I received shocking information which puts Charlie’s last trip to Asia in a new light," she wrote on X following the podcast. "And it involves his security detail, Brian Harpole. ... This will shock your senses, but I feel this information must be presented.”

Candace claimed that a witness saw Brian at the Joint Task Force-Southern Border in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., on Sept. 9 with 12 high-ranking military officials.

"And then he sees three men walk out, one of which is the person he identifies as the person that's the center of the action," she claimed. "At this point, he sees that the person that is with him and he is, he said, certain that the person that is with him is Brian Harpole."

However, per usual, Candace did not provide any proof for her theory. The podcast host has also claimed that the Israeli government could be behind Charlie's death and that French President Emmanuel Macron wants to assassinate her because of her lie that his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, was born a man.

"In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly," she wrote on X. She also claimed Charlie's assassin trained with the French Legion 13th Brigade.

