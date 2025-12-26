The So-Called President of Peace Has Launched a Strike Against Nigeria — Here's Why "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 26 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump is closing out 2025 in a chaotic, yet predictable way. A little after 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, he posted the same message to Truth Social and X (formerly Twitter). "Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," wrote the president. Trump then proceeded to list what he believes are his administration's accomplishments up until this point. It didn't feel very holly or jolly.

The following evening, when most families were either still celebrating Christmas or winding down after a full day of activities, the president was still on social media. According to a post from Trump to the Department of War's X account, he "launched a powerful and deadly strike" against Nigeria. Why did he do this? Here's what we know about the so-called President of Peace's latest attack.



Why did Trump bomb Nigeria.

The post to X from the Department of War quotes Trump and goes on to say that the strike in Nigeria was specifically against "ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!" He goes on to say he previously warned these alleged terrorists, telling them if they didn't stop slaughtering Christians, there would be "h--l to pay."

Trump continued, "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing, Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper." There were several supportive comments under the post, but a few people had questions about what is actually going on in Nigeria.

Are Christians being persecuted in Nigeria?

The president has been hinting at an attack on Islamist insurgents in Nigeria since early November 2025, per CNN. Trump claimed there was a "mass slaughter" of Christians by these agitators. Even Nicki Minaj weighed in, saying, "Churches have been burned. Families have been torn apart. And entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray." The Nigerian government has been under immense pressure to do something, but the situation is far more involved than what was said.

Experts and analysts have said the attacks are on both Christians and Muslims, the two main religious groups in a country that has a population of over 230 million people. The security problems in Nigeria extend beyond religion. There are also attacks due to communal and ethnic tensions, as well as disputes between herders and farmers over access to water and land.