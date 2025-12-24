Did Nicki Minaj Lose 10 Million Followers on Social Media? Here's What We Know Her words at a Turning Point USA event sparked controversy. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 24 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of "Anaconda" rapper Nicki Minaj want to know if she really lost more than 10 million followers on Instagram following her appearance at a Turning Point USA event. Nicki was a guest on the last day of the four-day AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 21, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

The recording artist deleted her Instagram after receiving backlash for attending the event, as well as for a comment that she made while speaking with Erika Kirk, the widow of the assassinated founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. Charlie was shot to death in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Nicki Minaj lose 10 million followers?

Yes, Nicki Minaj reportedly lost at least 10 million followers after the Turning Point USA event. The backlash is seemingly from an insensitive remark that she made while she was on stage and talking to Erika Kirk. As she was praising Donald Trump and the Trump Administration, she used an unfortunate word that had the audience in shock.

First, she upset liberals by insulting California Governor Gavin Newsom. "Dear Newscum," she said. "We don't have a problem cleaning up the scum if we have to, please tread lightly. That's what I'd say to Gavie poo." After her comments about Newsom, she moved on to Trump and promptly inserted her foot into her mouth, so to speak.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Nicki Minaj lose followers? And how many Instagram followers does Nicki Minaj have, anyway?

Nicki Minaj had approximately 223.8 million followers on Instagram before losing 10 million followers and deleting her account, and her remark about JD Vance at AmericaFest may have led to the loss. "Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing president," she said. "You have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president - and when I say that...”

Article continues below advertisement

At some point, Nicki realized she'd just said the word "assassin" to a woman whose husband was just assassinated, and she covered her mouth in embarrassment as Erika covered for her. "I — Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So, you're fine," she said. "You have to laugh about it. Truly, I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good. You let it roll right off your back."

"And this is what's so beautiful about this moment, because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman. She's an amazing woman," Erika continued. "She has a soul and a heart for the Lord. And words are words, but I know her heart, and it doesn't even matter. And you say what you want to say, because I know your heart, and I do — will not judge that."

Article continues below advertisement