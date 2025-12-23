Charlie Kirk Thought Nicki Minaj Was a Bad Role Model The singer has associated herself with the Republican party, even after the podcaster spoke against her. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 23 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The murder of Charlie Kirk continues to have ramifications months after it happened. In the latest round of controversy, a video surfaced signaling what the podcaster and activist thought of Nicki Minaj. The premise of what Charlie thought about a singer might seem inconsequential at first.

What did Charlie say about Nicki? Here's what we know about the opinions voiced by the podcast host before his death. With Nicki associating herself with the Republican Party and President Donald Trump, Charlie's thoughts on the matter suddenly become more interesting.

Charlie Kirk thought Nicki Minaj was a bad role model.

According to a video posted on TikTok by @trvpforever24, Charlie thought Nicki was a bad role model. The clip shows the activist saying, "I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls! I don't!" Taking into account the political beliefs Charlie aligned himself with, it's easy to understand his position. The backlash of these comments is related to Nicki's current situation. The singer found her way into politics in an unexpected way.

A report from CNN dives into detail when it comes to how Nicki went from speaking out against President Donald Trump to becoming a celebrity who apparently worships him. Not every performer who gets the opportunity to explore their political beliefs on a public stage knows how to handle the situation. Anti-immigration politics are one of the factors that kept Nicki from supporting Trump before now.

The president is making an effort to target any person who might not look like they were born in the United States, and Nicki didn't like that. But everything changed for the singer recently.

@trvpforever24 Replying to @D I A B L A 💎 how would Charlie Kirk feel about this? 🤔 Join the Discord link in my bio 🔗 ♬ som original - Elimu Source: TikTok/ @trypforever24

Now, Nicki Minaj apparently loves Donald Trump and JD Vance.

In order to enforce all of his controversial policies, Trump needs the help of an entire team of politicians to supervise the execution of his plans. Vice President JD Vance is one of these people, and Nicki hasn't been afraid to show her love for them both. The aforementioned CNN report recounts how the singer stated, "I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

The irony of the entire situation comes from Nicki's desire to become a staple in Black culture, while supporting the people who have openly expressed their disregard for the same people the artist is attempting to impress. Charlie is gone, but his words linger after his death. Nicki has made her decision, and judging by who she has supported in public, it appears that the activist's comments will loom over her presence near the Republican Party.