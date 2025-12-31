Nicki Minaj Is at the Center of a Petition To Have Her Deported to Trinidad The "Barbie World" rapper has been open about not being a U.S. citizen. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 31 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's safe to say rapper Nicki Minaj forgot to eat her grapes under a table during New Years Eve 2024. Throughout 2025, Nicki has rubbed some of her most loyal fans the wrong way, as many of them have refused to support her controversial political beliefs and past comments she's made online.

In December 2025, a push to set Nicki straight was proposed via a petition. The public petition is demanding that Nicki be deported to Trinidad. Here's what to know about the petition and if she's responded to the push to get her out of the U.S.



Nicki Minaj's non-fans want her deported for her past comments and support.

The petition for Nicki to be deported to Trinidad was created by Change.org. On the page, the petition's organizer, whose username is Pedonika Minaj, posted a photo from the "Super Bass" artist's Instagram account, along with multiple mugshots of her husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender following his 1995 conviction for attempted rape. In the petition's description, the organizer stated that Nicki's support of her husband, plus her past comments she's made about Beyonce and Jay-Z, is apparently enough for her to be deported.

"Nicki Minaj is currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis," the petition alleged. "Her erratic behavior has led her to harass the Carters, a well-respected and completely innocent American family. Despite having no justifiable reason to target them, her relentless pursuit has become a source of distress and disruption for their lives. This type of behavior is not only unacceptable but warrants intervention on a societal level."

"In addition to her personal misconduct, Minaj's choice of partner puts further stain on her reputation," the post continued. "She is married to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, whose criminal history brings additional concern. Despite the gravity of his past actions, Minaj continues to fiercely defend him, reportedly going as far as intimidating and threatening his victims. Such actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others."

Remember when jay z said he left condoms in a child’s car seat? pic.twitter.com/b7ErcL5Uot — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 2, 2025

The petition didn't mention what Nicki did to the Carters, but it seems to be regarding comments she made about her business dealings with Jay-Z. In September 2024, she took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused Jay of "scamming" her and only offered $1 million to be "silenced," but she said she declined through the grace of God. According to Complex, she then ridiculed TIDAL for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding artists receiving payouts after Jay-Z sold TIDAL to Jack Dorsey in 2021.

In another tweet, Nicki defended her husband and shared how people focus on his past sexual assault arrests but don't mention how Jay-Z allegedly "groomed" fellow rapper Foxy Brown.

No way Nicki Minaj just said Beyoncé and Jay-Z want’s to be her and her husband.. she’s so delusional 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PTKMAtlsex — Saint (@slide4saint) October 1, 2025

What has Nicki Minaj said about her deportation petition?

As of this writing, the Change.org petition to have Nicki deported to Trinidad has over 71,000 signatures. However, that doesn't seem to phase the superstar at the center of it. Nicki didn't immediately respond to the push for her to exit the U.S. Just a few days before the petition surfaced, the rapper was still tweeting about her time speaking with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at the assassinated right-wing influencer's company, Turning Point USA's event, AmFest.

