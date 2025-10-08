California Governor Gavin Newsom Has an Impressive Net Worth The Democratic governor has a wine business and real estate holdings. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has been trolling Donald Trump over the president and his Administration's policies on social media for months, and his fans love it.

Article continues below advertisement

The governor is almost as well-known for his well-coiffed hairstyle as he is for his politics. He is rumored to be running for president in the next election, and his fans want to know more about his net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom has an impressive net worth.

According to The Hill, the California governor has a net worth of about $30 million. In addition to being a politician, Gavin has a winery business called PlumpJack Winery, which was founded in 1992, and the winery has expanded into restaurants, hotels, as well as various retail establishments. The governor's business assets were placed in a blind trust after he was elected in 2019.

Gavin and his wife — documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom — also own real estate, and they reported an income of $1.2 million in 2018 on their tax return, per The Los Angeles Times. Approximately $800,000 of their earnings was from PlumpJack. The couple is also savvy with real estate, and they bought a home in Kentfield, California, back in 2011 for $2.2 million. They made a huge profit when they sold it in 2021 for more than $5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom The Governor of California, founder of PlumpJack Associates LP Net worth: $30 million Birthdate: October 10, 1967 Birthplace: San Francisco, California Education: Santa Clara University Spouse: Jennifer Siebel Newsom Children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin entered politics in 1997 when he was appointed to the Board of Supervisors by then-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. Gavin was elected as the mayor of San Francisco himself in 2003, the he made history as the youngest person to ever do so in a century. He served as mayor for two terms before being elected as lieutenant governor of California back in 2010.

The politician was elected as the governor of California in 2018. Gavin is known for his progressive politics, such as universal healthcare, same-sex marriage rights, and environmental causes. The governor signed two bills in 2025 that are meant to "fight against hate, antisemitism, and discrimination in schools."

Article continues below advertisement

"California is taking action to confront hate in all its forms. At a time when antisemitism and bigotry are rising nationwide and globally, these laws make clear — our schools must be places of learning, not hate," he said of the legislation. The laws establish an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator to develop training, resources, and enforcement strategies for K–12 schools and will require school districts to investigate and act when discrimination happens in classrooms.

Article continues below advertisement

Four statewide Discrimination Prevention Coordinators focused on racial, religious, racial, ethnic, gender, and LGBTQ discrimination will provide training and resources to prevent and address discrimination in California's schools. Gavin also stands up to Donald Trump and is considering redrawing the Congressional map in California to combat the president's order to Texas to redraw its map, which creates five new seats for Republicans in the House of Representatives, per ABC7 News.

TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, “NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!” pic.twitter.com/u8o6dSsIhW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 1, 2025