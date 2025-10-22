The Obama Presidential Library Is Really Coming Together — Let's Take a Look "I love the idea of creating spaces that make people feel more alive, more connected." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 22 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Instabram/@barackobama

Why do we have presidential libraries in the United States? That's a good question. On June 30, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt presided over the dedication of his presidential library in Hyde Park, N.Y. Its purpose is to "bring together the records of the past and to house them in buildings where they will be preserved for the use of men and women in the future," per the National Archives. His was the first.

More than a decade after President Roosevelt made an important decision regarding the necessity of honoring history, Congress passed the Presidential Libraries Act in 1955. From that point forward, presidents were encouraged to donate their Presidential papers so they could be made available to the public. In 2026, the Obama Presidential Library will be completed. It's the most expensive presidential center yet. Here is the latest update.

What's going on with the Obama Presidential Library?

It's important to note that former President Barack Obama is not building a traditional presidential library. His legacy, which will be located in Chicago, is called the Obama Presidential Center and will include a public library and much more. It's also funded by the Obama Foundation, a private nonprofit company, as opposed to the National Archives and Records Administration, reports The New York Times.

In a Zoom interview with The Times, Obama said he isn't interested in a museum or a building that is merely a celebration of his presidency. "I’m more interested in, how can we use this space to activate people and get them to feel inspired about making a difference in their own communities?" he asked.

The campus will be divided into four sections, the center of which will be an expanse of land where people can spend time together. "I am a big believer in public spaces and public gatherings," explained the former president. "I love the idea of creating spaces that make people feel more alive, more connected." The four buildings on campus will house a museum, forum, public library, and garden pavilion. The forum will contain an auditorium and recording studios. There is also a basketball court.

The museum is an actual monolith.

The museum is an irregular monolith, which is not code for anything. It's a literal monolith, as in 2001: A Space Odyssey. This is where you will find information about Obama's presidency, including a "replica of the Oval Office, miniature scenes of White House events and a collection of the First Lady’s dresses," per The Times. It wasn't inspired by science fiction, but rather the image of four hands joined together, raised toward the sky.

This is the most expensive presidential library/center in America's history. The Clinton Presidential Center and Park in Little Rock, Ark. cost $288 million in today's money. Down in Dallas, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum cost $460 million, adjusted for inflation. The privately funded Obama Presidential Center will likely end up coming in at $850 million.