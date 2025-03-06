Franklin D. Roosevelt Established the First Presidential Library — Who Pays for Them? Technically taxpayers fund presidential libraries, but it's in pursuit of preserving democracy. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 6 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Wikipedia/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

The only United States president to serve more than two terms, was Franklin D. Roosevelt. During his first two terms, the 32nd president was focused on dragging America out of the Great Depression, which started four years before he took office. He then spent a third and fourth term building America back up. He died in April 1945 mere months before World War 2 ended. It's safe to say few presidents had a more difficult time leading the United States.

Roosevelt had an unwavering respect for the presidency and all that came with it. He was also extremely patriotic. For these reasons, he believed that the Presidential papers should be made available to the public. In order to preserve this great Nation, Roosevelt said we all must learn from our past. Of course learning isn't cheap, though it should be. Who pays for presidential libraries? Here's what we know.



Who pays for presidential libraries?

According to the National Archives, presidential libraries are funded via "private or non-federal funds donated to non-profit organizations typically established by the former president for the express purpose of building a presidential library and supporting its programs." On occasion, state and/or local governments, or university partners, will kick in some money for the construction and development of the library itself.

Once it's completed, the library is maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) through its congressionally appropriated operating budget, which is overseen by the Federal Government. Some staff and special programs are paid for via funds from associated private presidential foundations. It should be noted that taxpayers fund NARA, which serves "American democracy by safeguarding and preserving the records of our Government," per NARA.

DOGE canceled the lease for the Barack Obama Presidential Library in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

The Chicago Tribune reported that in March 2025, President Donald Trump’s administration canceled the "lease for the Barack Obama Presidential Library in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, one of many federal leases and contracts recently terminated, according to a list published by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency." However, in mid-2024, federal officials who run the temporary facility announced their plans to terminate the lease.

Back in 2014, NARA leased the building for $1.6 million a year. It was previously a furniture showroom that was purchased by Hoffman Estates Medical Development LLC for $2.4 million. The Tribune spoke with Charles Tiefer, a retired University of Baltimore law professor and government contracting expert, who said, "It’s possible (DOGE) has some particular malice toward the real estate holding the archives for the last really popular two-term president."