Rep. Eric Swalwell Is the Newest Democrat Being Accused of Mortgage Fraud

When it comes to criticizing President Donald Trump and his cronies, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is certainly not shy. According to Politico, he was chosen to "lead the Democrats on a newly formed subcommittee to reinvestigate events surrounding the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021." Swalwell has been fighting the president since his first term. There are numerous examples of the California representative pushing back on Trump's actions. It's hard to pick just one.

In July 2018, Swalwell introduced the Prevent Corrupting Foreign Influence Act, which stops politicians from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. It passed in July 2023 as the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act. Some might argue a plane from Qatar would fall under this umbrella. Fast forward to November 2025, when suddenly Trump's Department of Justice accuses Swalwell of mortgage fraud, which could affect his net worth. Let's take a look.

Rep. Eric Swalwell has a pretty normal net worth.

Unlike far too many members of Congress, Swalwell has a pretty reasonable net worth. According to Quiver Quantitative, his net worth is $416,000. If you want a more thorough breakdown of his finances, Swalwell's 2024 Financial Disclosure Report is available online.

Eric Swalwell Lawyer and politician Net worth: $416,000 Eric Swalwell is an American lawyer and politician serving as the U.S. representative from California's 14th congressional district since 2023, having previously represented the 15th district from 2013 to 2023. Birth date: Nov. 16, 1980 Birthplace: Sac City, Iowa Birth name: Eric Michael Swalwell Father: Eric Nelson Swalwell Mother: Vicky Joe Swalwell Marriages: Brittany Watts ​(m. 2016) Children: Nelson, Cricket, and Hank Education: B.A. in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park, and Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

Before Swalwell was a civil servant, he was an unpaid intern working at the House of Representatives on the day of the Sept. 11 attacks. That horrific tragedy inspired Swalwell to become a lawyer. After graduating from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 2006, he returned to California, where he worked as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County.

Swalwell's political career began in November 2010 at the age of 30 when he was elected to the Dublin City Council. His time as a city council member didn't last long, as Swalwell took a leave of absence to run for Congress in California's 15th district. He threw his hat in the ring in September 2011, a decade after 9/11. He won and, as of November 2025, is deep into his seventh term in Congress. In 2023, he was redistricted into the 14th district.

Swalwell has been accused of mortgage fraud.

President Trump has taken a page out of his own book by way of mortgage fraud accusations lodged against Swalwell. The allegations were first reported by NBC News, and claim he obtained several million dollars’ worth of refinancing and loans based on his declaration of a primary residence in Washington, D.C., per an unnamed source.