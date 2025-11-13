Gavin Newsom's Former Chief of Staff Has Been Charged With Conspiracy to Commit Fraud "The Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2025, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega; ABC10

In December 2024, Politico reported on the abrupt exit of Dana Williamson from California Governor Gavin Newsom's team. She had been serving as his chief of staff. In a statement, Governor Newsom thanked Williamson for her "counsel and her service to the state and the people of California" for the past two years. "Her insight, tenacity, and big heart will be missed," said Newsom.

Almost one year later, Williamson and five others were arrested on fraud charges, per CBS News Sacramento. Prosecutors have said Williamson is the only one not cooperating. It's hard to believe this is the same person who worked diligently to pass mental health reform while working under Newsom. Let's get into the details of her arrest.

Why was Governor Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff arrested?

The 53 year old was charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements, per an indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

The Eastern District of California worked with the IRS Criminal Investigation as well as the FBI in a three-year-long investigation that resulted in a 23-count indictment. Per court documents, Williamson "conspired with others to divert approximately $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to an associate’s personal use." Williams and her co-conspirators disguised this as pay for a no-show job.

Williams also claimed more than $1 million in business deductions that were actually personal and nondeductible expenditures. She reportedly purchased a $15,353 Chanel handbag and ring, spent $19,948 on an HVAC system, chartered a private jet for $21,175, dropped $10,620 on a theme park trip, and shelled out $156,302 on a birthday trip to Mexico. Williamson has also been accused of illegally obtaining COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Gavin Newsom responds to Dana Williamson's arrest.

In a statement obtained by KTLA 5, a spokesperson for Governor Newsom said Williamson is no longer serving in the administration. "While we are still learning details of the allegations, the Governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity." It goes on to say that during a time when the President of the United States is asking his Attorney General to investigate his political enemies, going before a jury of one's peers is important.

Williamson did not tell Politico where she was going after she left Newsom's administration. She only made a statement regarding her time as his chief of staff. "In two short years, we’ve made a lasting impact — two special sessions, workplace reforms that hadn’t been touched in decades, a minimum wage increase for fast food workers, and mental health reforms that will be felt by every Californian."