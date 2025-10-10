NY Attorney General Letitia James's Impressive Net Worth Is Now Under the Spotlight The Attorney General has property in New York and Virginia. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 10 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, is well-known for suing Donald Trump and his organization for exaggerating the value of his real estate properties to secure better loans and insurance, per Politico. He was found guilty on Feb. 16, 2024, with Judge Arthur Engoron ruling that Trump and his organization "submitted blatantly false financial data to the accountants, resulting in fraudulent financial statements." Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in fines.

During the investigation, Trump attacked the Attorney General — who is the first Black woman to hold statewide office in New York and the first female Attorney General in NY — on social media by calling her "racist" and "scum." The twice-impeached president appealed the decision, and his fine was later overturned. He vowed to prosecute his enemies during his reelection bid, and he pressured the DOJ to indict Letitia for mortgage fraud. All the drama has folks wondering about her net worth.

Source: Mega

Here is New York Attorney General Letitia James's net worth.

Letitia James has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million, per Yahoo! Finance. The New York Attorney General earned a Bachelor's degree from Lehman College before earning a Juris Doctor degree from the Howard University School of Law. She also has a Master's degree from Columbia University and began her career working as a public defender for the Legal Aid Society. She went on to work as an attorney general in Brooklyn before being elected to the New York City Council.

In 2018, Letitia was elected as the Attorney General of New York. Her net worth comes from her salary as the NY Attorney General, as well as her real estate holdings. She reportedly owns properties in both Brooklyn, NY, as well as Virginia.

Letitia James New York Attorney General Net worth: Between $1 million and $5 million Letitia James is an American lawyer and politician serving as the Attorney General of New York since 2019. In October 2025, Letitia was federally indicted Birthdate: October 18, 1958 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Here is Letitia James's salary.

Letitia has an annual salary of approximately $220,000, and her home in Virginia is reportedly worth between $800,000 and $1 million. Her rental properties in Brooklyn also contribute to her net worth.

The indictment against the Attorney General claims that she lied on her mortgage application to buy her home in Norfolk, Va., and said it would be used as her secondary home, but instead rented it out. Trump pressured United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Letitia on Truth Social. The Attorney General called the claims a "grave violation of our constitutional order," per NPR.

"This is nothing more than a continuation of the president's desperate weaponization of our justice system," said the New York Attorney General. "He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York state attorney general."