Acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara Got Caught up in a Love Triangle That Ended in His Death

"What breaks my heart the most is knowing that the last thing Jon saw was someone filled with hate."

In February 2025, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ben Rose stood in a courtroom in Honolulu, Hawaii and told a jury that only one person was responsible for the death of Jon Tokuhara, and he was "sitting right there." Rose pointed to Eric Thompson, who showed little emotion during the trial.

The defense argued that there was no evidence that Thompson was in Waipahu that day. In fact, defense attorney Nelson Goo said Thompson wasn't in that area in the days, weeks, and even years leading up to Tokuhara's murder, per KHON. Legal analyst Alex Silvert told the outlet that it all depended on whether or not Thompson was believable. What happened to Tokuhara, and where is Thompson now? Here's what we know.

Where is Eric Thompson now?

Thompson was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara. When the family and friends of Tokuhara heard the verdict, they gasped. Thompson's wife, who was having an affair with Tokuhara, burst into tears, reported KHON. His family said nothing. Thompson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

At Thompson's sentencing, Tokuhara's friends and family gave devastating victim impact statements. Lee Tokuhara-Amodo, Tokuhara’s sister, said that Thompson's "heartless and soulless disregard for human life has managed to destroy many, many lives." One of Tokuhara's oldest friends, Liza Chu, said, "What breaks my heart the most is knowing that the last thing Jon saw was someone filled with hate," per KHON.

Tokuhara was having an affair with Thompson's wife, Joyce Thompson, who was mentioned by Tokuhara’s cousin, Jason Yu, during his victim impact statement. Yu said Joyce was now left to raise the daughter she shared with Thompson, entirely on her own. "She’ll one day have to explain to her daughter what caused her dad to kill someone," said Yu.

What happened to Jon Tokuhara?

On Jan. 13, 2022, Tokuhara's mother found her son lying unresponsive on the floor of his acupuncture office. Surveillance videos of the area showed a man wearing a white bucket hat, a windbreaker jacket, a dark-colored shirt, dark pants, sunglasses, and a face covering walking outside the victim’s clinic holding a paper bag. reported Hawaii News Now. "I believe that this person is the suspect in the crime,” said HPD Detective Kaiminaauao Mead while testifying during Thompson's trial.

Thompson was a suspect after investigators learned that Tokuhara was having an affair with his wife, Joyce. Other surveillance videos showed a truck parked in an area near Tokuhara's office that matched the description of a truck owned by Thompson. "We compiled a list of every White Chevy Silverado work truck or 1500 work truck base model between the years of 2014 and 2016 that are registered in the state of Hawaii," said Mead, who said only one was connected to Tokuhara.