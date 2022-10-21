Once Again, an Affair Turns Deadly in an Upcoming Episode of 'Dateline'

Almost three weeks after Milton Sawyer was killed, 13 News Now reported that police arrested Angel Sawyer along with 38-year-old Isaac Melcher. Who was Isaac Melcher and how was he involved in the murder of Milton Sawyer?

In September 2021, Melcher was a witness for the prosecution in Angel Sawyer's trial. It was there he revealed the details of his affair with Angel, as well as their plan to murder her husband. According to The Daily Advance, Melcher testified against Angel for three hours, during which time he mapped out the night Milton was murdered.