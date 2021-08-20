Heidi Broussard's Alleged Killer Was a Friend Driven by "Maternal Desire"

When authorities went to Fieramusca’s house for what they thought was a simple welfare check, they never expected to find Broussard’s body and her missing child. Meanwhile, until baby Margo’s birth, Fieramusca was also faking her own pregnancy.

She claimed to her ex-boyfriend, the alleged father of the child, that she gave birth on Dec. 8 or 9, but told authorities that she brought home her baby on Dec. 12 — the day that Broussard and Margo went missing.