Former 'Bewitched' Star Erin Murphy Has a Cushy Net Worth — What Is It? Erin played Tabitha Stephens on the ABC sitcom from 1966 to 1972. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 24 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET

Fans of the ABC sitcom Bewitched are wondering about the show's star, Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens on the popular show. The former child actor played Tabitha on the sitcom from 1966 to 1972, and after she shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, folks began to wonder about her career and her net worth. Erin's fans were shocked to see how youthful she appeared and how gracefully she has aged. She noted that she has not had a facelift and addressed online trolls in the post.

"This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup," she wrote. "Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I’ve had a facelift; but I haven’t. I suppose it’s a backhanded compliment that you think I look good ‘for my age.' This is me at 61. I’ve got a scar on my forehead from when my head hit the pavement a couple of years ago in a dog walking accident."

"I’ve got a scar under my chin from when it hit the kitchen floor when I was a little girl, she added. "I have smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry. I’ve got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine. Before you sit down at the computer and write something negative about someone you’ve never met, why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be."

Source: Mega

Her post has people asking about Erin Murphy's net worth, and it's bewitching.

Erin has a net worth of approximately $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As a child actor, she played the daughter of Samantha Stephens (played by Elizabeth Montgomery) and Darrin Stephens (played by Dick York and Dick Sargent) on Bewitched. The show was enormously popular and is still available to stream today, and her salary and royalties no doubt contributed to her wealth.

The show turned 60 in 2024, and Erin told People that the show was her childhood. "It's so interesting because I grew up on the show, so it's the only childhood I know, but I feel lucky,” she said. "I really do. It's like people love the show. They watched it when they were kids. Their kids watch it now, their grandkids watch it." Erin is all grown up and is married to producer Darren Dunckel. She also has six children — Carson, Parker, Jason, Grant, Clark, and Dylan.

Erin Murphy Actor Net worth: $10 million Birthdate: June 17, 1964 Birthplace: Encino, Calif. Spouse: Terry Rogers​​ (m. 1984; div. 1989), Eric Eden ​​(m. 1993; div. 1998), ​Darren Dunckel​​ (m. 1998). Children: Carson, Parker, Jason, Grant, Clark, Dylan

Erin Murphy has been in several movies and TV shows since her 'Bewitched' days.

Erin has acted in several films and TV shows over her long career, including the 2017 comedy Life Interrupted, Lassie, Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, The Remaining, Revenge of the Nerds, TV Therapy, and The Comeback Kids. However, her role as Tabitha on Bewitched remains her most popular role, and she spoke about the show with Fox News back in 2024.