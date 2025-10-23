Inside the Details of Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates’s Messy Divorce and Financial Drama The relationship saga of rapper Kevin Gates and his soon-to-be ex-wife Dreka Gates has been tumultuous for a number of years By Danielle Jennings Updated Oct. 23 2025, 7:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The relationship saga of rapper Kevin Gates and his soon-to-be ex-wife Dreka Gates has been tumultuous for a number of years — but in July 2025, Dreka finally had enough and officially filed for divorce.

However, things between the two are as messy as ever, as new details about the financial aspect of their divorce have been revealed. Find out how much Dreka is seeking from Kevin in child support, spousal support, and more.



Here are the details of Kevin and Dreka’s divorce.

Per TMZ, Dreka filed recent court documents claiming that Kevin has cut her and the pair’s two children off financially. She is also requesting updated amounts of child and spousal support, and also revealed that the couple’s formerly shared Mississippi farm is now in foreclosure because Kevin has stopped making the payments.

According to the court documents, Dreka stated that in 2021 Kevin began to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family" by neglecting to pay for obligations, such as the property taxes on their home and the private school tuition of their children. The Mississippi farm the family once shared is currently at risk of foreclosure due to a levy from the IRS due to $7 million in unpaid taxes being owed.

Dreka is now asking via court documents that Kevin pay her $27,193 in monthly child support and $46,274 per month in spousal support, per the outlet. Additionally, Dreka revealed in the documents that while she and her children have been cut off financially, Kevin maintains his wealth, evidenced by his 18 luxury cars and a $4.7 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

In response to her requests and claims in the divorce documents, Kevin claimed that the two were never actually legally married. The two were married back in 2015.

Dreka has her own empire with a variety of businesses that have amassed an impressive net worth.

According to the Economic Times, Dreka has a net worth of $2 million due to her businesses in the cannabis, farming, wellness, music management, and social media spaces. The entrepreneur also requested to have primary legal custody of the former couple’s two children, 12-year-old Islah and Khaza, 11 — and shared in the court documents that the children have spent 95% of their time with her since 2023, when initially rumors of a split began.

In June 2025, reality star Brittany Renner revealed that she and Kevin were divorcing after 52 days of marriage.

“We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,” Brittany said of the split, per People. “I don't feel like it's a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be.” Brittany, who converted to Islam when she began dating Kevin due to his Muslim faith, stopped wearing her hijab once the divorce was announced.