Danielle Bernstein's Engagement Party Causes Swift Stir — "This Is Embarrassing" Danielle made some truly bizarre demands for her engagement party. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2025, 7:28 p.m. ET

When you're known as one of the preeminent voices in fashion, it's expected that your big life milestones will be met with classy, fashion-forward, lavish events. But American fashion designer and WeWoreWhat entrepreneur Danielle Bernstein seems to have swung and missed the mark.

Danielle took to social media to share images from her engagement party to fiancée Cooper Weisman on Oct. 23, 2025. The party, which looked more like a wedding itself, immediately struck the wrong chord with fans who flooded her comments with criticism. What happened? Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Danielle Bernstein's engagement party looks like a royal good time, but not to everyone.

Among criticisms leveled at Danielle over the party included questions about her wardrobe and even the dress code she allegedly gave to guests. The pushback started all the way back in September 2025 after Danielle declared she was trying something a "little different" for her guests' attire.

In a TikTok video, Danielle explained, "I actually curated shoppable links to dresses that were so perfect for our theme and dress code … to make it easier for my guests." In other words, she supplied dresses for her guests to pick from. Not people in her wedding party, mind. These people were just supposed to be engagement party attendees. So, right off the bat, that didn't resonate well.

But things didn't exactly improve for Danielle after she revealed pictures of the party on Instagram, where the event truly looked like an over-the-top extravaganza. According to The Cut, the dress the bride-to-be chose for herself was a pricy Kim Kassas Couture gown. But not everyone was impressed. On social media, several fans pointed out that it looked like a cheap Shein dress, or even a Victorian costume.

Danielle's net worth is going to lend itself to a hefty wedding budget.

Which leaves some questions about what exactly her wedding is going to look like, and how picky she's going to be about guest attire. If her engagement party was this high conflict, it's a safe bet that things won't improve for the big day.

With an estimated net worth of around $12 million, according to The City Celeb, her budget is going to be significantly higher than most people's. Including, of course, her guests, who have already been forced to purchase an engagement party outfit and may now be on the financial hook for another wedding day outfit.

For now, it's unclear exactly when Danielle's wedding date is, and what that wedding might look like. While Danielle's guests aren't likely all as wealthy as she is, she is almost certainly among peers who are wealthy enough not to see the issue with her bizarre attire requirements.