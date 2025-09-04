Giorgio Armani Made Billions off His Iconic Style and Designs — Who Will Take Over? Giorio Armani never had children. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 4 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to innovative Italian design in the fashion world, few did it better than Giorgio Armani. The style icon was best known for his power suits, which dotted the 1980s career landscape and cemented him as a tastemaker. The Armani suit was so deeply entrenched in the zeitgeist that author Bret Easton Ellis referenced it in his terrifying novel American Psycho. It was a status symbol for the rich and powerful.

By the time Armani launched his own label at the age of 41, he had already been working in the fashion industry for 18 years, per GQ. He founded the company with his longtime partner, architect Sergio Galeotti. The two met in 1966, and it was Galeotti who urged Armani to go out on his own. Galeotti died in 1985 of AIDS-related causes. He and Armani had been together for 20 years. In September 2025, Armani died at the age of 91. Who are the heirs to his massive fortune? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about Giorgio Armani's heirs.

Armani never had children, but he did have relatives who have important roles in his massive business. According to Reuters, he has a younger sister named Rosanna, two nieces, Silvana and Roberta, as well as a nephew, Andrea Camerana. The designer's nieces and nephew are the family members who hold senior positions in the company.

Pantaleo Dell'Orco is the Head of the Men's Style Office for all collections and was widely known as Armani's right-hand man. The fashion icon considered Dell'Orco to be a member of the family. While we can't confirm who the actual heirs are at this time, it's safe to assume Dell'Orco will be in the mix.

What was Giorgio Armani's net worth at the time of his death.

Bloomberg reported that as of June 2025, Armani's personal net worth was roughly $9 billion. Although he started his company in the 1970s, Armani took off when his suits were popularized by Richard Gere in the movie American Gigolo. What sets them apart from other men's suits is the looser design which was a departure from the fitted suits that were well-tailored and snug. That movie catapulted Armani and his designs into the global fashion world and began his relationship with Hollywood.

His interests extended beyond fashion, though they never truly left the world of style. Armani sold home furnishings and opened an Armani-branded hotel in Dubai. An avid sports fan, Armani designed suits for the England national football team as well as the Chelsea Football Club in London.