Influencer Curates a List of Dresses for Her Wedding Guests to Pick From, Dividing Internet "I would respectfully decline the invite."

As someone who started her own fashion blog and brand, WeWoreWhat, it’s not exactly surprising that Danielle Bernstein has some thoughts on what her guests should wear to her engagement party. Naturally, a bride-to-be usually has suggestions, and sometimes requirements, including acceptable colors, styles, and matching a specific theme. But Danielle may have taken it a step further than most. She actually curated a list of dresses her guests should wear, and they're also available to buy.

For those who haven’t heard, Danielle got engaged on June 19, 2025, to Cooper, who proposed in the most perfect way possible. She shared a clip of the magical moment on TikTok, saying, “I’ve never felt more sure of anything. Saying yes was the easiest decision I’ve ever made,” referring to accepting his proposal. Now, you’re probably wondering about all the details of this shopping list, including exactly what she put on it.

Danielle Bernstein shared a wedding guest shopping list with outfit suggestions.

So, Danielle Bernstein is getting married, and naturally, she and her soon-to-be husband are hosting an engagement party. To do things a little differently, as an influencer and fashion designer, she said in a TikTok that she created a shoppable link that includes outfit options for her guests.

We said guests, not members of the wedding party. She explained, “I curated shoppable links to dresses that I think are so perfect for our theme and our dress code for our engagement party, to make it easier for our guests to know what to wear.”

What’s more, she added that as guests buy from this curated list, the dresses then become unavailable, preventing any “matching moments.” While Danielle teased on TikTok that she might release the list of curated items, she hasn’t shown the exact pieces or their prices yet.

Now, Danielle seemed very confident in her decision, after all, she’s taking the guesswork out of shopping for her guests. They don’t even have to struggle to find the perfect dress, they can simply pick one from her list and know it will be perfect for the event. But not everyone is on board with Danielle’s idea, as the comments on her post and the reaction videos it sparked make clear.

Some people don’t agree with Danielle Bernstein’s idea of giving her guests a wedding outfit shopping list.

While some people think Danielle’s idea might be suitable, or even more appropriate, if you were in the wedding party, recommending specific outfits for guests seems a little over the top. TikToker @wed_west even suggested giving guests a style guide instead, offering an idea of what the bride expects without naming exact pieces.

Another TikToker, @marjoemssa, pointed out that wedding guests and members of the wedding party have very different roles. You don’t know a guest’s budget, or whether they already have something in their closet they plan to wear, and that’s true.

Many people often opt for a cheaper dress, or something they already own, when attending a wedding as a guest. After all, it’s a one-day event, and guests usually don’t want to spend hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on a look when they’re not the ones in the spotlight.