TikTok Roasts This Bride and Groom for Hitting up Swig Right After Their Wedding

TikToker Samantha Kay (@samantha.kay21) is getting dragged over a video she shared on April 25, where she and her brand-new husband made a Swig run just moments after tying the knot. And it’s not just the fact that they headed straight for soda after saying "I do" that has people judging; it’s also the on-camera commentary between the couple that's rubbing viewers the wrong way.

Sure, swinging by Swig for specialty sodas with names like Guava Have It, Watermelon Sugar, and Berry Boujie isn’t your typical post-ceremony move. But it’s 2025, and not everyone is following their parents’ conventional wedding traditions. Still, the internet doesn’t seem to care, because commenters are going in. Here’s what went down during the newlyweds' pit stop at Swig — and why TikTok isn’t exactly raising a toast to the happy couple.

These newlyweds went to Swig on their big day and the internet has thoughts.

So, Samantha Kay and her new husband decided to hit up Swig on their big day — wedding dress and all. In her April 24 TikTok, she says, "So we just got married," and her husband immediately chimes in with, "Big back wanted to go to Swig." They placed their order, got their drinks for free, and according to Samantha, they were a solid 10/10. She’s all smiles throughout the video, soaking in the moment, but the internet wasn’t exactly sharing in the joy.

Some viewers felt the Swig run gave more "prom night" or "first date" energy than "just married" vibes. To her credit, Samantha is only 18. In an earlier TikTok, she made that clear, saying, "Moving into our first place as 18- and 19-year-old newlyweds."

@samantha.kay21 how many times did I mention just getting married ♬ original sound - samantha kay

In a follow-up video, she explained that they stopped at Swig between the ceremony and the reception, and that her husband was simply fulfilling her request — she wanted a drink from Swig, and he delivered. Sweet, right? Maybe, but many TikTok users were more focused on what he said than what he did.

Because within seconds of the video starting, her new husband calls her "Big Back," and people found it highly offensive. Samantha later clarified that it’s just how they joke around, but many weren’t laughing. One commenter even wrote, "My ex-husband acted like this on our wedding day, too. Read it again."

The new bride was shocked to see how much backlash she received from her Swig run.

In her follow-up video, Samantha exclaimed, "I did not expect that to go as viral as it did. And I also didn’t expect it to hurt so many people’s feelings, and sorry, not sorry if it did." She felt like people were asserting strong opinions based on a small glimpse of her big day. But even her explainer got heat. One person commented, "Not the married teenager lecturing us," a post garnered over 38,000 likes, so clearly, plenty of people agreed.

