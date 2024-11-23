Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok How a Wedding Officiant's Prep Stole Hearts and Redefined Tradition in a Viral TikTok "I’m like, yeah I practiced for 50 times." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 23 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @amandawittwestly

TikToker Amanda (@amandawttwestly) recently offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her role as the officiant at her sister's wedding in a video with 142K views.The clip features a text overlay reading, "To all the wedding guests who were kind enough to say I was 'such a natural,' this is what you didn't see."

Amanda’s video is a montage of her rehearsals, which, when combined, resulted in such a smooth and moving performance on the big day. In the video, titled "Type A officiates her sister’s marriage," Amanda practices various parts of the ceremony, delivering lines with increasing confidence and variation: “Welcome everyone!

"This day has been in the making for over 10 years. I now pronounce you husband and wife. Now kiss your bride! Give it up for Mrs. and Mrs. De Laurentis!” The montage was expertly set to the very familiar trending song “Snowfall” by Oneheart & Redishi.

The TikTok community was charmed by Amanda's dedication. One user commented, "This made me cry. What a beautiful level of care." Another chipped in, "This is such a beautiful display of the work it takes to love." A third viewer expressed a desire for more content, saying, "Please do this over with the wedding clips of you saying this.

I just feel like crying." Another user sought advice, asking, "Any way you’d be willing to share your script? I’m officiating in March!!! Thank you for reminding me that I must practice lol."

Amanda's video speaks to a significant shift in wedding traditions. Historically, religious figures such as priests, ministers, rabbis, or imams predominantly officiated wedding ceremonies, mirroring the connection between marriage and religious institutions.

Source: TikTok | @amandawittwestly

These ceremonies typically took place in houses of worship, adhering to established religious protocols. Over time, however, the landscape of weddings has evolved. Couples began seeking more personalized and meaningful ceremonies that more closely aligned with their unique beliefs and lifestyles.

This shift led to weddings being held in diverse locations — beaches, boats, backyards — moving beyond traditional religious settings. As a result, the role of the officiant expanded to include individuals outside the clergy.

Source: TikTok | @amandawittwestly

Today, it's common for friends, family members, or professional secular officiants to lead wedding ceremonies. This trend allows couples to craft deeply personal ceremonies that reflect their values and lifestyle.

In fact, in the United States, many states permit individuals to become ordained online, enabling them to officiate weddings legally. The rise of non-religious or secular officiants has been significant. According to a recent study, 43 percent of couples opted for a friend or family member to officiate their wedding.

Source: TikTok | @amandawittwestly

In addition, organizations like the American Marriage Ministries and the Universal Life Church have facilitated this shift by offering online ordination, making it easier for folks to become officiants. This democratization of the officiant role has allowed for greater diversity and personalization in the process.

Amanda's TikTok offers a glimpse into the evolving world of wedding officiants. Her journey from rehearsal to ceremony exemplifies how individuals, regardless of religious background, can create meaningful and memorable wedding days.

Source: TikTok | @amandawittwestly

As greater numbers of couples seek personalized ceremonies, the role of the officiant continues to transform, embracing individuality. And maybe a little bit of fun that'll help to make someone's very special day even more special.