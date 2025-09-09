Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Is Reportedly Happening Sooner Than Expected The couple got engaged in December 2024 after a little over a year of dating. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 9 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@selenagomez

Ever since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, those who watched their love story flourish have been waiting for them to become Mr. and Mrs. Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's wedding day might as well be considered a royal wedding based on the rumored star-studded guest list and fans' anticipation. Here's everything to know so far about Benny and Selena's wedding date.

Article continues below advertisement

When is Selena Gomez's wedding date?

Selena and Benny could be saying "I do" in less than a year into their engagement. According to a source from TMZ, the pair plan to have their wedding at the end of September 2025, which, at the time of publishing, is in a few weeks! The insider also claimed that the wedding will take place in the Montecito/Santa Barbara area of Southern California.

While the timeline of the wedding has been reportedly set, Selena and Benny reportedly haven't even disclosed the actual wedding venue with any of their guests. The guests will reportedly be shuttled to the location after arriving at a meeting place of the couple's choosing.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither Benny nor Selena has confirmed their wedding date publicly, nor whether they plan to make their wedding a top-secret event. However, according to People, Paris Hilton spilled that she received an invitation to their big day but wasn't sure if she would attend. "Aren't you attending that?" Paris's sister, Nicky Hilton, asked after Paris said she "loves them" at the 2025 MTV VMAs. "Yeah, I wasn't going to say that, but I don't know. I wasn't planning on it," Paris replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicky then revealed she saw the wedding on Paris's calendar, which was how she knew she was invited to the wedding. Neither of the sisters disclosed Selena and Benny's wedding date.