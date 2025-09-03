Paris Hilton Did Use a Surrogate (Twice), and Her Reasons Why Sparked Intense Debate Paris welcomed two children into the world just 10 months apart via surrogacy. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 3 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Paris Hilton had two children via surrogacy — one in January 2023, and one in November that same year. Two years later, in 2025, people on Reddit and TikTok still can’t stop talking about it. It’s kind of wild, honestly. This is the same girl who hid both pregnancies from almost everyone in her life — including her own family. Yet, strangers on the internet feel entitled to know every detail: why Paris did it, whether she’s telling the truth, and if she even deserves to be a mom.

That curiosity has kept one question alive longer than anyone expected: why did Paris Hilton use a surrogate — and was it really for the reasons she gave?



Paris Hilton has opened up in interviews about why she did decide to use a surrogate to have children.

We already know Paris’s relationship with privacy has always been complicated. She grew up in front of cameras, built an empire out of being seen, and somehow managed to keep two major life events under wraps. When she and husband Carter Reum introduced their son Phoenix and daughter London to the world, the public had no idea they even existed. As soon as she shared their births, however, the commentary came flooding in. Some people praised her for the path she took to motherhood. Others? Not so much.

In an interview with Romper, Paris explained that the choice to use a surrogate wasn’t about convenience — it was about safety and emotional well-being. "I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby," she said, describing how medical procedures trigger full-on panic attacks linked to her traumatic teenage years at Provo Canyon School.

She also spoke to Glamour UK about her long-held fears. "Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world,” she said. Even witnessing a birth once on The Simple Life left her feeling traumatized.

The internet has continued to question her motives, despite her honesty.

That level of honesty should’ve shut down speculation, right? Not quite. Online, people are still debating whether she’s telling the whole story. Commenters have tossed around everything from vanity to scheduling to long-rumored medical issues. One Reddit user said they’d “respect her more if she just admitted she didn’t want to change her body.” Others accused her of farming out motherhood entirely, suggesting the surrogates and nannies did the hard work while Paris posted curated photos from the sidelines.

It’s not like it’s wrong for people to be curious. It’s human nature to wonder why someone with her resources made a decision most of us don’t even have access to. The tone of these conversations, however? It’s less curiosity and more control. Like some folks think they’re owed an explanation because she’s famous.

It’s easy to forget that Paris did offer an explanation. Several, actually. She talked about trauma, fear, anxiety, and the desperate desire to protect her babies from negativity. "I’m really happy I did it that way,” she said about keeping Phoenix’s birth private. “Just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”