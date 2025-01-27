Former Disney Star Selena Gomez's Net Worth Puts Her in an Elite Group Selena's net worth puts her in a category that makes her rarer than one in a million. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 27 2025, 4:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @selenagomez

If you don't instantly recognize the name of Selena Gomez, you may have been living under a rock over the past two decades. But don't worry, we'll bring you up to speed. She was once the star of the original Wizards of Waverly Place on the Disney Channel, and her career didn't stop there.

Now, she's a wildly successful actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur with an impressive portfolio to show for her efforts. Here's what we know about her net worth and whether it pushes her into the elite and sought-after category of "billionaire."

Selena Gomez's net worth is probably higher than you'd guess.

Selena was born on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Her first acting role came in the form of a recurring spot on Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004, but it wasn't until she earned a starring role in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007 that she became a household name. Since becoming a Disney star, Selena has embarked on her own journey to success. She has released several music albums and has been recognized for releasing multiple chart-topping singles.

Selena Gomez Actor, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur Net worth: $1 Billion Selena Gomez first launched her career on Disney Channel but quickly took the world by storm. She has produced several hit series, starred in more blockbuster roles, and even has her own music career. Birthdate: July 22, 1992 Birthplace: Grand Prairie, Texas Marriages: 0 (engaged to Benny Blanco) Children: 0

In addition to her music career, her acting career has continued to flourish. She has starred in dozens of films, produced the gut-wrenching drama series 13 Reasons Why, and has a lead role in the popular mystery comedy series Only Murders In the Building. Her estimated net worth is just north of $1 billion. Some sites estimate closer to $1.3 billion.

Is Selena Gomez a billionaire?

Part of the reason for her roaring success is that she has diversified her career in a big way. In addition to being a singer and songwriter, producer, and actor, Selena runs her own successful beauty line, Rare.

So as we mentioned before, this combination of success, instinct, talent, drive, and dedication have all combined to make her a billionaire. It's a lofty accomplishment that puts her among the world's ultra-elite. Forbes released a report in 2024 estimating that the number of billionaires in the world is just 2,781. This means that Selena's accomplishments make her quite rarer than one in a million.

You might not know it just by meeting her, though. Selena often posts on social media as she goes about her day and doesn't seem overly ostentatious or bragging about her lifestyle.