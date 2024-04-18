Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Selena Gomez Francia Raísa Says She’s Much More Than You-Know-Who’s Kidney Donor (EXCLUSIVE) “I didn't work my a-- off for that to be my title, but it is something that I did,” Francia exclusively told ‘Distractify.’ By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 18 2024, Published 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Modelo

Actor Francia Raísa’s longevity in the entertainment industry is mainly due to her willingness to take on new roles, even if they challenge her — maybe even more so. Francia is also taking on challenges away from the scripted TV world these days. She has a salsa collaboration with La Victoria and also teamed up with the famous Mexican beer brand Modelo.

Through the Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas partnership, Francia, a Los Angeles native, is giving back to the street vendors in the city by giving them a custom-made cart and the money needed to help grow their business. While discussing her and Modelo’s partnership, Francia exclusively told Distractify she wishes spectators would do the same and stop focusing on her past as a particular global star’s kidney donor.

(l-r): Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa

Francia Raísa says she doesn’t get enough recognition for her work after being her friend Selena Gomez’s kidney donor.

Francia keeps her private life separate from her public image. She's grateful she's never had to deal with paparazzi following her around like her friends.

Francia has also maintained a private love life after her public split from Romeo in 2011. In recent years, however, people have become more interested in her friendship with Selena Gomez after Francia donated a kidney to her in 2017.

While she doesn’t regret giving the Only Murders in the Building star a kidney, despite the hardships that transpired in their relationship afterward, Francia wishes the focus could stay on her professional wins with Modelo and other projects rather than what she did for the woman she considers a little sister.

“I didn't work my a-- off for that to be my title, but it is something that I did,” Francia said. “And I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to do that because I've learned a lot from it. But you know, there's times where I'm like, ‘Hey, guys, I am my own human.’ Like, stop.”

Source: Modelo

Francia Raisa has many other things going on these days.

Francia knows her personal relationships will sometimes get more attention than her professional work, but she’s continuing to stay the course.

In March 2024, Francia starred in her last season of Grown-ish, her third show as a series regular. While she has no plans to leave acting, she has also developed other passions she’s excited to explore.

The pandemic and the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 helped Francia discover more skills and interests. She is working on a few projects and plans to create stories showcasing her Mexican and Honduran heritage.