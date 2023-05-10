Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Instagram/@franciaraisa Francia Raisa's Father Spilled the Tea About Her Friendship With Selena — Who Are Francia's Parents? Francia Raisa is more than just Selena Gomez's kidney donor — so what do her parents have to say about the ongoing drama between Francia and Selena? By Katherine Stinson May 10 2023, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Life can be challenging in the spotlight, particularly when you donate a vital body organ to a bestie all while managing your own career. It's understandable that How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa would get frustrated by the relentless gossip and media onslaught around her on and off again friendship with Selena Gomez.

However, it's clear that through all the drama, Francia has two loving parents who always have her back. So who are Francia's parents anyway? Are they also in the entertainment industry? Here's what we know.

Who are Francia Raisa's parents?

One of Francia's parents is actually pretty famous in his own right — her dad, Renan Almendarez Coello, otherwise known as "El Cucuy," is a famous radio personality. It was Renan who revealed during an interview with Primer Impacto in early 2023 (via The Daily Mail) that Francia fell out with Selena after the kidney transplant for one huge reason. Francia reportedly said, "She didn't give her a kidney so (Selena) could go out and drink."

However, that appears to have been sometime after the transplant occurred in 2017. After all, Francia told Distractify back in August 2022 that she and Selena discussed the idea of appearing on each other's hit shows.

However, things between the friends went downhill again after Selena stated in a November 2022 interview that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry." For what it's worth, Francia still isn't following Selena on Instagram. (However, Selena does follow Francia.)

Francia's dad has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What does Francia's mom do?

Francia's dad has been a respected radio personality in L.A. for years and is so well known that he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! So what does Francia's mom, Virginia Almendarez, do for a living? Francia definitely seems super close to her mom too, frequently posting adorable mother/daughter pics on her Instagram and writing about how much she loves and appreciates Virginia.

Although it's not publicly known what Virginia does for a living (she seems to be more private than her famous husband and daughter), Virginia did explain to Al Rojo Vivo (via E! News) back in 2017 why Francia made the decision to donate her kidney to Selena: "Francia is an adult already, and she makes her own choices. She told me about it, and of course, at first, I was worried, but then she said that she had been thoroughly informed about everything and that she was going to do it."

