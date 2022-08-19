Will Valentina and Charlie Get Back Together? Francia Raisa Talks Their Relationship in Season 2 of 'HIMYF' (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for How I Met Your Father Season 1.

The Season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father ended on a bittersweet note for both Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa) relationship-wise.

Valentina and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) decided to call it quits. Why? The couple arrived a crossroads when it came to the subject of children. Valentina wanted to be a mother, but Charlie knew he didn't want to be a father.